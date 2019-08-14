Kazakhstan to establish Academy of the Leader of Nation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Academy of the Leader of Nation special organization will be established at the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan.

It will orchestrate implementation of the new initiative Yel Umiti (The Future of the Nation), the Fund’s press servce reports.

As executive director of the Fund Asset Issekeshev said, the initiative is called to seek for and support our gifted children and youth, including those living abroad. Manuals, educational and scholarship programs will be developed as part of realization of the initiative.

17 centers will be opened countrywide to find and render support to the talented youth.

In two years to come it is planned to form the pool of 500 young leaders in spheres such as science, economics, media, culture, sports, etc.

The united community of talented youth, leaders and their mentors will be also built.