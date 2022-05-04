EN
    Kazakhstan to establish anonymous service to prevent drug abuse among youth

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A grants project aimed at preventing the distribution of synthetic drugs among the youth started in Kazakhstan, Kazinfrom cites the Civil Initiatives Center.

    The project provides for awareness-raising as well as the creation of an anonymous service for Kazakhstanis to inform about drug usage or distribution via phone.

    «In early May, there are plans to launch an anonymous service to handle requests through two channels: Telegram or WhatsApp groups. A response group made up of law enforcement officials will deal with all requests. Online lawyers and psychologists’ consultations will be available via the channels,» said Sholpan Ussmanova, Chairwoman of the Sergali-Turkestan Regional Public Association, during the presentation of the project.

    A small grants contest aimed at preventing drug abuse among the youth will be carried out.


