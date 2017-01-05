18:57, 05 January 2017 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan to establish Committee for Migration Service
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has decreed to establish the Committee for Migration Service at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.
Besides, the President charged the Government to develop the 2017-2021 Concept of Migration Policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan till April 1, 2017.
Earlier, the President signed the decree on further improvement of the public administration system of Kazakhstan.