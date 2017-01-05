EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:57, 05 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to establish Committee for Migration Service

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has decreed to establish the Committee for Migration Service at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.    

    Besides, the President charged the Government to develop the 2017-2021 Concept of Migration Policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan till April 1, 2017.

     

    Earlier, the President signed the decree on further improvement of the public administration system of Kazakhstan.  

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Law and justice President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!