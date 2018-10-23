Kazakhstan to establish Direct Investment Fund

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan studies the issue of establishment of the Direct Investment Fund, according to Minister of Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek, who said it at the Government's weekly briefing.

In his words, investment preferences and infrastructure support are not always enough for attracting investments. "We are presently considering the possibility of establishment of the Direct Investment Fund," he added.

Zhenis Kassymbek said the Fund's activity is supposed to be focused on attraction of special-purpose and pinpoint investments to promising and high-demand sectors.

The Direct Investment Funds are functioning today in many countries. They proved to be an effective tool of searching for promising projects, attraction of co-investors (private, corporate and foreign ones) as well for further promotion of business.