    18:02, 27 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to establish Migration Committee

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will establish the Migration Committee at the Labour and Social Protection Ministry,» Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov announced at today’s press conference.

    «It is essential to develop the country’s migration policy to build efficient labor market. To this end in his State-of-the-Nation Address the President set the task to develop a new migration policy concept. The new Migration Committee is being established,» Yeraly Tugzhanov said.

    He also added that the current mechanism of payments to those resettling from the southern regions of Kazakhstan to the northern will be improved. They will be given land plots not only for housing construction but also for farming operations.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Kazakh President's state-of-the-nation address Society Top Story
