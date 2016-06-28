Kazakhstan to establish national centres for roads quality control

ASTANA.KAZINFORM The national centres for roads quality control will examine both local and republican roads, according to Minister of Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek, who said it at the meeting with the public in Astana today.

“Kazakhstan is going to establish the national centres for roads quality control as per a Presidential instruction. The centres will be created on the ground of two laboratories in Astana and Almaty cities. The centres will be entitled and obliged to control both local and republican roads together with the akimats,” said he.