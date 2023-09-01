Kazakhstan to establish National Hydrogeological Service

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Water access and water resources quality remain as one of the country's main problems, the Head of State said addressing the joint session of the Parliament Chambers.

By 2040 Kazakhstan may face water shortage of 12-15 billion cubic meters due to population and economic growth. Kazakhstan depends on resources of the transboundary water sources. The Eurasia’s rivers and lakes are common reserves called to unite nations and economies.

It is crucial to come to understanding and mutually profitable consensus with the neighbors and friends on this issue. To this end well-coordinated water policy and settlement of transboundary water use issues remain priority tasks of the Government, Kazinform quotes the Head of State as saying.

The President said the National Hydrogeological Service is to be built in Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the whole water management system of Kazakhstan, including the key companies such as Kazvodkhoz, Nura group water supply system will be reformed.