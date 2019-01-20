EN
    10:13, 20 January 2019

    Kazakhstan to establish non-state adoption agency

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A working group has been set up to establish, govern and run a non-state adoption agency as part of the Ana Uyi (The Mother's House) social fund, the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry's press service reports.

    The Ministry is carrying out the Kazakh President's commission set at the plenary session of the VIII Civil Forum of Kazakhstan held on November 28 last year concerning establishment, regulation and maintenance of the non-state adoption agency under the auspices of the Ana Uyi social fund.

    The working group consists of representatives of the Supreme Court, General Prosecutor's Office, Ministries of Justice, Healthcare, Labour and Social Protection, Social Development, Atameken Chamber of Entrepreneurs, representatives of international and nongovernmental organizations.

    Currently, the Ministry studies the international practice of such adoption agencies. The working group submits its proposals on how to set up adoption agencies.

