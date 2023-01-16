Kazakhstan to establish Ombudsman for Persons with Disabilities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will establish an Ombudsman for Persons with Disabilities. The corresponding decree on building such an institution is published on the Open NGAs portal, Kazinform reports.

The key goals of the Ombudsman are to ensure guarantees of the rights and legitimate interests of socially vulnerable categories of the population specified in the annex to this Decree, as well as the restoration of their rights and freedoms in cooperation with state and public institutions. The Ombudsman sets out to protect the rights of socially vulnerable categories, including WWII veterans, people with disabilities, families with children with disabilities, pensioners, repatriates, mothers with many children awarded Altyn alka and Kumis alka pendants, etc.

As earlier reported, in his State of the Nation Address the Head of State told about building such an institution of the Ombudsman for Persons with Disabilities.