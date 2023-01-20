EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:50, 20 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to establish Presidential Literary Award for young writers

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «This year Kazakhstan will establish a special Presidential Literary Award,» Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Askhat Oralov said.

    «With a view to promote the Kazakh literary heritage and give a new impulse to Kazakhstani literature and publishing houses, the Aiboz National Literary Award will be established in Kazakhstan. Besides, the special Presidential Literary Award will be established to support young writers,» the minister told the board meeting.

    He added an international forum for workers of culture will be organized soon to adopt the international practice and raise their skills.

    Photo: sabahulkesi.com


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Culture Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!