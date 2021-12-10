EN
    16:34, 10 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to establish Technology and Innovation Support Centre

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan developed the roadmap for updating intellectual property,» Kazakh Vice Minister of Justice Akerke Akhmetova said.

    She said intellectual property further development roadmap was developed for three years ahead. The roadmap includes development of a centralized Technology and Innovation Support Centre, development of a mechanism for international patenting grant scheme within the current innovation support projects, development of the potential of the institution of patent agents in Kazakhstan, etc.

    The roadmap will be implemented jointly with the concerned state bodies and organizations responsible for intellectual property protection.


