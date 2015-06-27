EN
    19:27, 27 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to establish visa-free regime for 10 more countries - President

    MILAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has announced its intensions to form an open labor market at the Italian-Kazakhstani Business Forum in Milan on Saturday.

    President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the forum that the country plans to form an open labor market. "If Italian businessmen want to work in Kazakhstan and build enterprises there, we will create all necessary conditions," the Kazakh leader noted. The Head of State added that foreign investors in Kazakhstan can attract their manpower without any quotas or licenses. "Besides, we have established visa-free regime for investors from 10 countries, including Italy. We will extend the regime for our investors since July 15 and add 10 more countries to that list, namely Switzerland, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Monaco, Singapore, Australia, Norway, Sweden and Finland. I think that few countries in the world offer such unprecedented conditions to foreign investors," President Nazarbayev concluded.

