EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:14, 11 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to evacuate embassy staff from Ukraine

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The employees of the Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine will be evacuated in coming days,» official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Embassy Aibek Smadiyarov said.

    Earlier the Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine urged the nationals of Kazakhstan to leave the country.

    The Foreign Ministry verifies information on how many citizens of Kazakhstan are staying in Ukraine now.

    «The Embassy continues its work. The point at issue is the evacuation of the embassy staff not the closing down of the embassy. This issue will be solved over the next few days,» he said.


    Tags:
    Ukraine Kazakhstan Foreign policy Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!