Kazakhstan to examine Belarus' experience in developing nuclear energy

MINSK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will examine the Belarusian nuclear power plant construction experience, BelTA learned from the press service of the Ministry of energy of Belarus.

Belarus' Deputy Energy Minister Mikhail Mikhadyuk will meet with a delegation of the Kazakhstan Energy Ministry led by Deputy Energy Minister Bakytzhan Dzhaksaliev.



The purpose of the visit is to study Belarus' experience in implementing its national nuclear energy program and to examine the Belarusian nuclear power plant construction project.



"The parties will hold talks on matters of mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy sector. The Belarusian side will share its experience in the development of the energy system and nuclear power plant project," the press service noted.



Plans are in pace to sign a memorandum of understanding between the energy ministries of Belarus and Kazakhstan on cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.



On 24 May the delegation of Kazakhstan will travel to the town of Ostrovets. The guests will get acquainted with the exposition of the Belarusian nuclear power plant information center, will visit the NPP construction site and other facilities.



The visit of the Kazakhstan delegation of in Belarus will run until 25 May, BelTA reports.