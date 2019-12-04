Kazakhstan to expand air communication with Finland and Bahrain

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On December 3, 2019, a delegation of Kazakhstan had negotiations with the aviation authorities of Finland and Bahrain, the press service of the Civil Aviation Commitee informed.

Under the «open skies» regime, introduced by the order of the Head of State, the number of frequencies between countries has been increased to 14 flights a week, namely, the Helsinki – Nur-Sultan route to 7 flights, the Helsinki – Almaty route to 7 flights.

For 3 years, Finnair Airlines has operated flights on the Nur Sultan - Helsinki route. Based on the newly reached agreements, it is planned to expand the number of flights to Nur Sultan and open flights to Almaty.

Alongside, in the framework of the «open skies» instruction of the Head of State, Bahrain airlines have now the opportunity to operate regular flights to 11 Kazakhstani airports (Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Aktau, Karaganda, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Pavlodar, Kokshetau, Taraz, Petropavlovsk and Semey) without restrictions using the fifth degree of freedom of air. The number of flights has increased to daily.

Moreover, the designated airlines of both countries were given the opportunity to conclude commercial agreement on the share-code flights.

Based on the results of the agreement, Bahrain airlines plan to conclude commercial agreements on the share-code flights with Kazakhstan airlines.