    12:42, 28 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to expand coop with foreign countries and international organizations - Nazarbayev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The European Union has been one of the main trade and investment partners of Kazakhstan in the world. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it

    at a ceremony of handing in credentials by foreign ambassadors in Akorda Palace today. "The European Union has been one of the main trade and investment partners of Kazakhstan in the world. A half of the total volume of commodity turnover and foreign investment that is around 100 bln U.S. dollars falls on the European Union," Nazarbayev said. Kazakhstan intends to expand multilateral relations with foreign countries and international organizations, the Head of State emphasized.

