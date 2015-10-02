Kazakhstan to expand cooperation with world brands in machine-building industry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will continue expansion of cooperation with world brands of machine-building industry, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev noted.

First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev read the welcome speech of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at the 3 rd Forum of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan.

N. Nazarbayev noted in his speech that the machine-building complex of Kazakhstan must become a locomotive of development of the economy and industrial and innovative development of the country. According to him, the number of existing in the sector enterprises grew 1.5 times. They include the projects that allowed to produce new types of products such as mobile drilling facilities, electric locomotives, cargo and passenger cars, locomotives, etc.

74 projects totaling 212 bln tenge were launched during the first stage of the implementation of the Industrialization Map. Over 9 thousand permanent jobs have been created. It is necessary to continue the work on attraction of investments to the sector and expansion of cooperation with the world brands in the machine-building sphere. I am sure that the forum will assist in achieving the goal," the speech of the President reads.