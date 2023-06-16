EN
    11:39, 16 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan will expand its grain exports to China, Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev revealed Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Minister Karashukeyev, Kazakhstan will not only expand its grain exports to its neighbor, it will also feature new exporting companies in the list of exporters.

    He added that the government assumes measures to stimulate domestic business by offering it investment subsidies, subsidized loans and tax remissions.

    Minister Karashukeyev also announced the start of 11 investment projects with a capacity of 58,000 tons of cereal and macaroni products as well as 21,000 tons of starch products.


    Kazakhstan and China Agriculture
