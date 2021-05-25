Kazakhstan to expect heatwave, heavy wind on May 25

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to a western anticyclone the weather mostly without precipitation will remain in most of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the national weather forecaster Kazhydromet, the country’s south, southeast, and west are to brace locally for brief thunderstorms due to the weather fronts. The country is to see heavy wind here and there. Dust storm is predicated for the south and hail is likely to hit the southeast.

15-20mps wind gusting up to 25mps is in store for Zhambyl region locally. Hail is likely to hit.

Dust storm and 15-20mps wind are predicted locally for Turkestan region as well as Kyzylorda region in the afternoon. Turkestan region will also brace for squall.

15-20mps wind is forecast for West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodat, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions here and there during the day.

Heatwave is to hit Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions in the afternoon.

High fire hazard is expected to persist in most of Kyzylorda, Aktobe regions, in places in East Kazakhstan region, and in some areas of Almaty, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions.