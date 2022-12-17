EN
    Kazakhstan to expect no precipitation Dec 17

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Weather with no precipitation is to linger in most parts of the country due to a Mongolian anticyclone. Only the southwest and center of the country are to expect light snow due to fronts, Kazinform reports.

    High wind is predicted in the east as well as in the mountainous areas of the southeast and south. Fog is to coat Atyrau, Mangistau regions as well as the mountainous areas of Turkestan and Zhambyl regions.

    The Alakolskiye ozera area pf Zhetysu region is to brace for southeasterly wind at 23-28mps, reaching up to 30mps and over at times.


