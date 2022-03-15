Kazakhstan to expect precipitation Mar 15

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Due to weather fronts the greater part of Kazakhstan is to expect precipitation. The north is to see mostly snow with ground blizzard, the south mostly rain, and the mountainous areas of the south and southeast heavy precipitation such as rain and snow. High wind, fog, and black ice are also predicted. The south is to brace for thunderstorm, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

Akmola region is to brace for high wind with ground blizzard in the west and east as well as fog in the south in the nighttime and morning.

Almaty region is to see fog in the north and mountainous areas as well as 15-20mps wind in the east at night.

Turkestan region is to expect fog and thunderstorm in the south and mountainous areas as well as 15-20mps wind in the mountainous areas.

Zhambyl region is to brace for fog and black ice in the north and mountainous areas as well as 15-20mps wind in the mountainous areas.

The northwest of Aktobe region as well as south and west of North Kazakhstan regions is to expect ground blizzard. 18mps wind is forecast for the northwest of Aktobe region.

The north of West Kazahstan, east of Atyrau, and northeast of Atyrau regions are to see fog and ice-slick.

Fog is to coat the south, west of Kostanay region as well as the west, south of East Kazakhstan region at night, south of Pavlodar region in the nighttime and morning, and the north of Kyzylorda region.