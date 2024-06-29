Kazakhstan to expect rainy weather June 29

Kazakhstan is to brace for rain, predicted to fall heavily in the northwest and north, on June 29, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazhydromet National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms, hail and squall are to batter the country. Only the south and east of the country are to enjoy the weather with no precipitation. The country is to brace for high wind as well as dust tides in the south.

Heatwave is to persist in Abai, Zhetysu, Almaty, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan regions.

Severe heatwave is to linger in the north, center of Almaty, north of Zhetysu, south of Abai regions.

High fire risk is issued for Karaganda, Pavlodar, Abai, Zhetysu, north, east of Ulytau, west, south of Akmola, south of East Kazakhstan, west of Mangistau, east of Akmola regions.

Extreme fire danger is to persist in Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Ulytau, north of Mangistau, south of Kostanay, south, west of Karaganda, south of Abai, north, east of Zhetysu, west, southeast of Atyrau regions.