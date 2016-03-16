Kazakhstan to export 50,000 tons of beef to China in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani companies plan to export as much as 50,000 tons of beef to China. Head of the Kazakhstan Meat Union Maksut Baktibayev said it today at a briefing in Astana held as part of the 1st International Forum of Meat and Meat Processing Industry of Kazakhstan - KazMeatAstana-2016.

“In 2017, we plan to export about 50,000 tons of beef. We will start delivering meat as soon as border is opened. An appropriate decision was taken by both countries’ prime ministers. Presently, we are adjusting veterinary certificates and technical audit documents. This work may last for 4 or 5 months,” Baktibayev said.

He added that the country’s industries are ready to supply such amount of beef to China.

According to Deputy Chairman of the Board of KazAgro Holding Aidarbek Khojanazarov, Chinese market is quite promising now, since, for ecological problems, Chinese people prefer to consume meat and pastries instead of traditional Chinese food.

“Last year, China imported 300,000 tons of beef. In 2010, they imported only 23,000 tons. As we can see, the import of Kazakhstani beef rose almost tenfold,” added Khojanazarov.