Kazakhstan to export 60,000 tons of bran to China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Today Kazakhstan and China have signed the Protocol on inspection and quarantine requirements and sanitary requirements to exported installments of wheat bran, according to Kazinform special correspondent in China.

The document was signed as a result of the meeting between Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov and the Minister of Chinese General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine Zhi Shuping.



"2017-2021 State Program of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial Complex Development intends to develop the potential of Kazakh agricultural products export to neighboring countries. Having analyzed the geographic location of Kazakhstan, the market agricultural products and transport accessibility it can be concluded that the best sales markets for Kazakhstan are EAEU and CIS countries, Iran, Afghanistan, UAE and China. Our interstate mutual relations can set a successful example. The next matter is bilateral issues solution and transition to a new level of agricultural cooperation", Myrzakhmetov said during the negotiations.



The negotiating parties have discussed several issues such as China's confirmation on Kazakhstan territory safety as to nodular dermatitis, removal of avian influenza restrictions from Kazakhstan, specialty poultry export, speeding up the check of the animal product fabrication safety system and inspection of Kazakh enterprises to be included in the register of enterprises entitled to export to China.



Besides, they discussed approval of draft protocols of veterinary requirements for horses for slaughter, mutton exported by Kazakhstan, as well as phytosanitary requirements for 30 items of quarantined products.

"Owing to the efforts made by two countries' governments we have today signed this important document for agricultural producers of Kazakhstan and China. The first installment of bran from Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions will be exported to China within a month. In 2017, China has permitted Kazakhstan to import 60,000 tons in total. Chinese party requires on-border disinfection of imported agricultural products. This is exactly what our enterprise will do", Director of Irbis Company and co-founder of Kazakh-Chinese joint venture Marat Dauletkaliyev said.



It should be reminded that Kazakh delegation consisted of representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, the heads of regional agricultural departments, KazAgro National Holding and its subsidiaries, National Agricultural Research and Education Centre, the heads of agricultural associations and businessmen.



The main purpose of the working trip is to implement President Nursultan Nazarbayev's Address to the Nation of Kazakhstan "The 3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" in terms of attracting foreign investments to agro-industrial complex , export of agricultural products and reaching mutually beneficial bilateral agreements.