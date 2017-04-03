Kazakhstan to export 60,000 tons of wheat bran to China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM This year Kazakhstan will export 60,000 tons of wheat bran to China. Vice Minister of Agriculture Gulmira Issayeva informed today during a briefing in Kazakh Government, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Signing of the protocol means that the next step is that already automatically our countries' border checkpoints will receive a certificate that authorizes delivery start. In fact, we can start delivery already today. The quantity estimated for this year is 60,000 tons of wheat bran" Issayeva said.

According to her, they are working on listing the enterprises which will do that.

"We are now working on expanding the list of the enterprises which can deliver. As of today, there are only 2 accredited enterprises, and we want to increase the number by 4. Therefore, this year 6 enterprises will be able to deliver fodders. But it is a continuous work we will do every day. We hope that our agricultural commodity producers will broaden the range of products and, what is more, will learn to produce them in compliance with the Chinese requirements", the vice minister concluded.

As we earlier informed, Kazakhstan and China signed the protocol on delivery of fodders.