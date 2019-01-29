EN
    19:31, 29 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to export 9 mln tons of wheat

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan will export 9 mln tons of wheat during the current year," director of the crop production department of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry Azat Sultanov said.

    "We have exported 1 200,000 tons of wheat more against the previous marketing year," Sultanov added.

    As of January 20, the country's export of wheat and flour in grain equivalent made 6.8 mln tons.null

    According to him, in 2018 Kazakhstan harvested 22.4 mln tons of grain in bunker weight.null

    "Kazakhstan set a record for the past 20 years having exported 11.6 mln tons of wheat and flour in grain equivalent during the last calendar year," Sultanov resumed.

