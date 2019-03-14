EN
    17:34, 14 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to export above 2 mln tons of wheat

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Annual potential wheat export of Kazakhstan ranges from 8 to 9 mln tons. This marketing year we have exported 5.8 mln tons and in the next year we plan to export 2.2 mln tons more," Kazakh Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov told the press conference at the Government.


    "Last year, Kazakhstan exported 11.7 mln tons of grain crops, including 4.9 mln tons of wheat. 10.5 mln of tons of grain was kept for the domestic market," he added.

