Kazakhstan to export barley, corn to China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chinese inspection authority is visiting 18 Kazakh enterprises producing barley and corn, said Nuraly Bukeikhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of the Foreign Trade Chamber of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, as of today, more than 25 agricultural commodity groups in Kazakhstan are authorized in China. This includes frozen beef, lamb meat, wheat, crop products, confectionery, and manufactured products.

"China's inspectorate delegation is now in Kazakhstan. It is conducting inspections at 18 barley and corn enterprises. We expect that by the end of the year, these enterprises will have accessed the Chinese market. In addition, in late September, there will be another inspection at slaughterhouses. A number of enterprises will be authorized to supply goods to China," Nuraly Bukeikhanov told the Kazakhstan-China Business Forum.

Earlier Kazinform reported that last year, Kazakhstan's exports to China exceeded $5 billion 600 million, while China imported commodities for a total of $4 billion 492 million.