Kazakhstan to export camels, poultry and milk to Azerbaijan

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan reached agreement on several veterinary certificates, set to promote trade relations between the two countries, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry.

The agreement will allow Kazakhstani producers to export milk and dairy products from cattle and small ruminants to Azerbaijan. The sides also agreed on exports of poultry meat and by-products.

Agreement was reached to sign a veterinary certificate to export camels and other members of the camel family such as lamas, alpacas, vicuñas, breeding cattle and small ruminants, and cattle and small ruminants for slaughter as well as canned goods, sausages, and other processed meat products.

The agreement offers new opportunities for expanding Kazakhstani exports and enhancing economic partnership between the two countries in the livestock sector. I’m convinced that it will promote economic growth and prosperity, said Kazakh agriculture minister Aidarbek Saparov.

The ministry highlighted that the work to expand Kazakhstani exporting products is ongoing.