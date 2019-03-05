Kazakhstan to export cattle to Iran

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Iran have agreed on the exports of cattle to the latter country, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture.

"A veterinary certificate for the supply of live cattle from Kazakhstan to Iran was signed within the framework of the 8th West Eurasia Roadmap Meeting for the Foot-and-Mouth Disease Progressive Control Pathway in Tehran," the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture informed.

According to the ministry, the certificate was signed by Deputy Chairman of the Veterinary Control and Supervision Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tursyn Kabduldanov, and Deputy Head of Iran's veterinary service Maken Ali.



The Ministry of Agriculture added that presently, a number of veterinary certificates for the supplies of lamb, beef, eggs, etc. have been agreed upon with Iran.