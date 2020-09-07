Kazakhstan to export farm produce to 80 countries of world

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to export agricultural products to 80 countries of the world, Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov told journalists.

«Today Kazakhstan exports goods up to USD 3.2 bln to 67 states of the world. Kazakhstan plans to increase honey and refined sunflower oil exports. Besides, it is expected to export horse meat and beef to Japan. Exports to China and the countries of Middle East will be also increased. By the yearend it is targeted to exports goods to 80 countries of the globe,» the Minister resumed.

Earlier the Minister told about the planned exports of wheat.