Kazakhstan to export petrol to CA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan intends to export petrol to the countries of Central Asia," Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev told a briefing on Monday.

"We plan to reach new agreements and to ratify some by the end of summer to export petrol to Central Asia. We are working in this direction now to open exports to Central Asia and also working with our Russian colleagues," he added.



"We need to export gasoline. We will export the part of petrol otherwise the reserves will exceed more than 600,000 tons at the oil refineries by October this year under the current utilization rates and we will have no place to keep it," Bozumbayev said.