EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:06, 12 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to export petrol to CA

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan intends to export petrol to the countries of Central Asia," Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev told a briefing on Monday. 

    "We plan to reach new agreements and to ratify some by the end of summer to export petrol to Central Asia. We are working in this direction now to open exports to Central Asia and also working with our Russian colleagues," he added.

    "We need to export gasoline. We will export the part of petrol otherwise the reserves will exceed more than 600,000 tons at the oil refineries by October this year under the current utilization rates and we will have no place to keep it," Bozumbayev said.

    Tags:
    Central Asia Energy Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Ministry of Energy Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!