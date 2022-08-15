EN
    16:50, 15 August 2022

    Kazakhstan to extend academic year

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The school year will be extended in Kazakhstan this year. The 1st grades will study now 35 weeks, while 2-11 grades will attend classes for 36 weeks, the Enlightenment Ministry said in statement.

    The autumn vacations will take place between October 31 and November 6, 2022, the winter holidays will start on December 31 to last until January 8, 2023, the spring vacations are scheduled between March 18 and March 26, 2023, and the summer break will last for three months between June 1 and September 1. Thus, the school year will conclude on May 31.

    Besides, the 1st grades will have more vacations in the winter between February 6 and 12, 2023.


