    15:45, 14 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to extend Economy of Simple Things program to 2023

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov spoke of the extention of the Economy of Simple Things program until 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «As of today, as part of the Economy of Simple Things program over 1,100 projects worth almost KZT1tln have been subsidized,' said Smailov at an expanded meeting of the Government.

    According to him, over the past three years, the program's participants have helped increase production output by 33% on average, payment of taxes by 80%, and retained and created 67 jobs, and

    «Given the efficiency of the program, we believe it is appropriate to extend it until the end of 2023,» said the Premier.


