    15:17, 17 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to extend price cap on liquified petroleum gas for domestic market

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to increase the prices for liquified petroleum gas for domestic market not traded on commodity exchanges, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan issued a draft decree approving a price cap on liquified petroleum gas for domestic market not traded on commodity exchanges at KZT40,320.00 per ton (excluding VAT) for the period from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

    Notably, as of now, a price limit on liquified petroleum gas stands at KZT33,600 per ton.

    Public discussions on the document will run until May 30.


