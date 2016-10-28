Kazakhstan to extend term of stay for foreigners engaged in EXPO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of Migration Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Serik Sainov informed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs briefing that period of EXPO 2017 foreign workers` stay in Kazakhstan will be extended.

Minister of Health and Social Development Tamara Duissenova noted in turn that the employees engaged in the organization of work during the EXPO 2017 international exhibition will have no quotas and authorization framework. “The issue is only about their registration. Our department will not require any quotas or permissions, but the registration in the Ministry of Internal Affairs is necessary,” T.Duissenova said.

Citizens arriving at EXPO 2017 will have to comply with the current five-day registration mode. “They will stay for a period provided by the visa. We have an exception only for the EAEU states. They can stay in Kazakhstan with no registration up to 30 days,” Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov added.

According to the legislation of Kazakhstan, foreigners must register in the Ministry of Internal Affairs within 5 days, and then can stay in Kazakhstan for a month. However, head of Migration Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Serik Sainov explained that the term will be extended for those working at the EXPO 2017, Kazinform refers to government.kz.