Kazakhstan to face Canada in next round of Fed Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will face Canada in the World Group II playoff ties in April, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Canadian squad will host Kazakhstan's women in the next round of the Fed Cup on April 22-23 after defeating Mexico.



This will be the first time Kazakhstan and Canada will meet in the Fed Cup. The winner will advance to the World Group II.



Of note, Kazakhstan was unstoppable in the Asia/Oceania Zone Group I outclassing Thailand, South Korea and Japan.