Kazakhstan to face heavy rains Monday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today, April 22, precipitations. Downpours are to batter the country's south and southeast. Fog, strong wind and hail are forecast to linger for another day locally, Kazhydromet reports.

High wind is to roll across Akmola region today.



Patches of fog are to coat Kyzylorda, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions in the morning and evening, ice slick is to hit Karaganda region.



Thunderstorms, fog, wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s and possible hail are forecast for Zhambyl and Turkestan regions this Monday.



Strong wind is expected to batter Almaty, East Kazakhstan region with fog predicted in the morning and night.