Kazakhstan to face off with Russia in Davis Cup World Group play-offs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The draw of the 2016 Davis Cup by BNP Paribas World Group play-offs has been announced in London today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan was drawn against Russia. The two nations have never faced off in the Davis Cup history.

Russia will host Kazakhstan on September 16-18.

The draw is as follows:

Belgium - Brazil

Australia - Slovakia

Uzbekistan - Switzerland

Canada - Chile

India - Spain

Japan - Ukraine

Germany - Poland

Source: Sports.kz