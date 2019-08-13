Kazakhstan to face rains and wind on Tues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The most part of Kazakhstan is set to face today, August 13, unsteady weather with thundershowers, increase of wind, dust storm, squalls, and hail, Kazhydromet reports.

Squalls, hail locally and strong wind gusting up to 23-28 m/s are forecast to sweep across North Kazakhstan region.

Squalls and dust storm are to roll through Turkestan, Kyzylorda regions.

It is expected to hail in West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions.

High wind and dust storm are set to grip Mangistau region.

Wind is to gust at a speed of 15-20 m/s in Atyrau, Aktobe, and East Kazakhstan regions.

High heat is to linger in Almaty, East Kazakhstan regions locally.

Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions, Kazhydromet said in a statement.