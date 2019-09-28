Kazakhstan to face rainy weather on Sat

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On Saturday, September 28, the greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face unsteady weather with heavy downpours predicted in the southwest, Kazydromet reports.

Patches of fog and strong wind gusting 15-20m/s in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions, up to 25 m/s in North Kazakhstan.

Wind and hail are expected today in Almaty region. High wind is forecast to roll through Zhambyl, Mangistau, Turkestan regions. West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions are to observe fog. Ground frost is to linger for another day in Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions in the night with air temperature falling to 3 degrees Celsius.

Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl regions, southwest and southeast of Karaganda region, southeast of West Kazakhstan region remains high.