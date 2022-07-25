EN
    12:39, 25 July 2022

    Kazakhstan to face scorching heat and rains in 3 days coming

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with rains will dominate across the country on July 26-28, Kazhydromet says. Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, squalls, and hail is forecast on July 26 in western regions, and on July 26-28 in north-western, and northern regions.

    The mercury will rise from +25+35°C to +30+40°C in western regions and from +22+32°С to +27+38°С in eastern areas.

    In northwestern and northern regions temperatures will gradually drop from +30+35°C to +20+30°C during daylight hours.

    In central regions, temperatures will also decline from +30+38 °С to +27+35°С.

    Southern and southeastern regions will face extreme heat with temperatures climbing to +40+45°С.


