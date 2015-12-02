Kazakhstan to face Serbia in Davis Cup tie in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Team Kazakhstan will face Novak Djokovic and the rest of the Serbian squad in the Davis Cup World Group 1st round next year, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The tie between the two nations that have never met in the Davis Cup history will take place in Serbia in early March. This year Kazakhstan sadly lost to Team Australia in the Davis Cup quarterfinals. It is worth mentioning that Serbia already won the Davis Cup title in 2010.