10:09, 25 November 2018 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan to face snowfalls on Sunday
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is to still face today precipitations, locally snowfalls, gusty wind, ice slick, fog, windstorm, Kazhydromet reports.
Wind gusting up to 15-20, sometimes 23-28 m/s and even 30 m/s and more, fog, ice slick and snowstorm are to hit today East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions.
Wind blowing 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23 m/s, fog, ice slick and snowstorm are to sweep across North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay regions.
Wind at a speed of 15-20 m/s, fog and snowstorm are to roll through Akmola,Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau and Mangystau regions.