Kazakhstan to face thunderstorms and high wind Fri

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather persists in the most part of Kazakhstan with rain, locally downpours, expected today the countrywide, Kazhydromet reports.

Squalls, hail, high wind of 15-20 m/s, gusting sometimes up to 23 m/s is forecast to hit Akmola region.

Almaty, Turkestan, North Kazakhstan are also to brace for strong wind up to 15-22 m/s, and hail.

Zhambyl region wakes up to foggy streets. It may also hail there.

Strong wind is forecast to roll through Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions.

Squalls, fog, wind up to 15-20 m/s, hail are set to batter Kostanay region.

Fire threat remains high in East Kazakhstan.