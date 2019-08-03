EN
    09:00, 03 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to face unsteady weather Sat

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Thundershowers are forecast for the greater part of Kazakhstan for today, August 3, while the south is expected to enjoy the weather without precipitations, Kazhydromet reports.

    Squall, strong wind up to 23-28 m/s are expected in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions.

    Wind is forecast to sweep across Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Aryrau, Mangistau, and Almaty regions.

    High heat is predicted to grip Almaty, Zhambyl, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, Aktobe, and East Kazakhstan regions.

