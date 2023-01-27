EN
    14:20, 27 January 2023

    Kazakhstan to face unsteady weather this weekend

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for January 28-30, Kazinform reports.

    The country’s west, south, and southeast will enjoy fair weather without precipitations over the next three days while the rest of the country will brace for snow, ground blizzard, and high wind.

    Air temperature will gradually rise from -5 degrees Celsius to +5+10 degrees Celsius in the south and -8 degrees Celsius to 0+5 degrees Celsius in the southeast.


    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
