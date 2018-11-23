Kazakhstan to fight for Women's World Boxing Championship gold

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 28-year-old Zhaina Shekerbekova of Kazakhstan, competing at the 51 kg flyweight, has come through to the final of the 2018 Women's World Boxing Championship, underway in New Delhi, India.

In the semi-final bout Shekerbekova defeated Japan's Tsukimi Namiki 5:0, the press service of Kazakhstan's Boxing Federation reports. It is noteworthy Tsukimi Namiki won Kazakhstan's President Cup championship title held this year in Astana.



Tomorrow Kazakhstan's fighter will face in the flyweight final of the Women's World Boxing Championship North Korea's Pang Chol Mi.