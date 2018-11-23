EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:40, 23 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to fight for Women's World Boxing Championship gold

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 28-year-old Zhaina Shekerbekova of Kazakhstan, competing at the 51 kg flyweight, has come through to the final of the 2018 Women's World Boxing Championship, underway in New Delhi, India. 

    In the semi-final bout Shekerbekova defeated Japan's Tsukimi Namiki 5:0, the press service of Kazakhstan's Boxing Federation reports. It is noteworthy Tsukimi Namiki won Kazakhstan's President Cup championship title held this year in Astana.null

    Tomorrow Kazakhstan's fighter will face in the flyweight final of the Women's World Boxing Championship North Korea's Pang Chol Mi.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!