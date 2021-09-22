EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:00, 22 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to fly to 16 countries

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis have an opportunity to fly to 16 more countries of the world since September 21, Kazinform reports.

    The Kazakh Intergovernmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread made a decision to increase and resume regular international air service to 16 countries of the world with a frequency of 114 flights a week to and from starting from September 21.

    Thus, Kazakhstan increased flights travelling to Russia by 54, by 7 to Turkey, by 9 to the UAE, by 5 to Uzbekistan and Germany, by 3 to Maldives, the Civil Aviation Committee’s Telegram Channel reads.

    Kazakhstan resumed flight to Czech Republic, China and Azerbaijan. Besides, Kazakhstan will fly to Italy twice a week, three times to a week to Sri Lanka and Kuwait.

    All the flights will be performed with strict observance of all sanitary requirements.


    Tags:
    Transport Coronavirus Tourism and Sport для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!