Kazakhstan to focus on restoring its tourist image after pandemic uncertainty - Abayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – This year Kazakhstan will focus on restoring its tourist image internationally, Cultural and Sports Minister Dauren Abayev said Monday at the Government’s hour at the Majilis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the participants of the Government’s hour, Minister Abayev revealed that in order to restore the tourist image, Kazakhstan is planning to launch two marketing campaigns for CIS and foreign markets.

After a two-year period of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemicб Kazakhstan will resume its participation in international exhibitions and roadshows in the UAE, Poland, Qatar, and Germany.

Minister Abayev also noted that the Head of State instructed the ministry to make the tourism sector the driver of development of Kazakhstan’s economy. The country has all the necessary resources in place.

He added that due to the epidemiological situation and coronavirus curbs the inbound tourism numbers have dropped. However, as the coronavirus curbs have been lifted, the situation is gradually changing. Following results of nine months of 2021 the number of domestic tourists has totaled 5.2 million people, that is 100,000 people more than in 2019.